Oldest Rio party kicks off as Carnival in Brazil hits full stride

Rio de Janeiro's famed Carnival bacchanalia hit full stride on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands roared into the streets for one of the city's oldest and by far its biggest "bloco" street party, the Bola Preta. A reveller parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.