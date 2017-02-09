OFFICIAL: Brazil to meet Argentina in...

OFFICIAL: Brazil to meet Argentina in Australia

11 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Brasil Global Tour will see the the five-time world champions meet their old enemies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victoria, on June 9 The official announcement was made by the Victorian Government, who confirmed the two South American giants' clash at the famous old sporting ground in a friendly contest. The clash with Argentina will be the first official Brasil Global Tour fixture under new coach Tite, who has led his side to six consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying since his June 2016 appointment.

Chicago, IL

