OFFICIAL: Brazil to meet Argentina in Australia
The Brasil Global Tour will see the the five-time world champions meet their old enemies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victoria, on June 9 The official announcement was made by the Victorian Government, who confirmed the two South American giants' clash at the famous old sporting ground in a friendly contest. The clash with Argentina will be the first official Brasil Global Tour fixture under new coach Tite, who has led his side to six consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying since his June 2016 appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC