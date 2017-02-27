No Obstruction of Lava Jato Says Braz...

No Obstruction of Lava Jato Says Brazil's New Justice Minister

Brazil's new Justice Minister, Osmar Serraglio has denied any intention to obstruct the Lava Jato investigations being conducted by the country's federal police . According to Serraglio his job and that of the PF are of a different nature and do not overlap.

