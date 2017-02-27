Nine injured after Rio carnival float collapses
Nine people were injured in Brazil on Feb. 28 during the fourth round of samba parades when the platform of a float collapsed under the weight of dancers. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. during the Unidos da Tijuca parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo, a day after a truck carrying a float ran into bystanders late Feb. 26 and injured 20. Municipal health authorities said two of the nine were seriously hurt.
