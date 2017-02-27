Nine injured after Rio carnival float collapses

Nine people were injured in Brazil on Feb. 28 during the fourth round of samba parades when the platform of a float collapsed under the weight of dancers. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. during the Unidos da Tijuca parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo, a day after a truck carrying a float ran into bystanders late Feb. 26 and injured 20. Municipal health authorities said two of the nine were seriously hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.