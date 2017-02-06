Minha Casa Minha Housing Program to Expand in Brazil
Brazilian President, Michel Temer, is expected to announce on Monday new rules for the low-income housing government program Minha Casa Minha Vida , which the government hopes will lead to 600,000 new units this year. Government housing program, Minha Casa Minha Vida provides houses such as these in the state of Rio de Janeiro for low income families, photo by Tomaz Silva, Agencia Brasil.
