Minha Casa Minha Housing Program to E...

Minha Casa Minha Housing Program to Expand in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Brazilian President, Michel Temer, is expected to announce on Monday new rules for the low-income housing government program Minha Casa Minha Vida , which the government hopes will lead to 600,000 new units this year. Government housing program, Minha Casa Minha Vida provides houses such as these in the state of Rio de Janeiro for low income families, photo by Tomaz Silva, Agencia Brasil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) 13 hr Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC