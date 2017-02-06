Military police families' protest par...

Military police families' protest paralyzes Brazilian state

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Protests by the friends and family of military police in Espirito Santo have paralyzed parts of the southeastern Brazilian state, and the governor has called in federal troops to provide security. The protests for higher pay began this weekend outside barracks throughout the small, coastal state and are preventing any vehicles from leaving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) 13 hr Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC