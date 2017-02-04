Mexico confirms first case of Zika-re...

Mexico confirms first case of Zika-related birth defect

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, Lara, who is less then 3-months old and was born with microcephaly, is examined by a neurologist at the Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File The ministry said in a statement Friday that the child was premature and died at birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC