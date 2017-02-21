"Made in Paraguay" - a cheaper label for some Brazilian manufacturers
When toymaker Estrela decided to move manufacturing capacity back to Latin America from China, it sank $2 million into a new factory not in its native Brazil - the region's largest economy - but in its tiny southern neighbor Paraguay. The plant, which opened this month in the border town of Hernandarias, stands near a 4,500 hectare industrial park filled with Brazilian companies making everything from autoparts to clothing.
