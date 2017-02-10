Life at Brazilian prison where 'the s...

Life at Brazilian prison where 'the state has lost control'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Military police entered the prison in northea... . FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, inmates walk amid tension as confrontation between rival gangs continue in the Alcacuz prison in Nizea Floresta, near Natal, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,057 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC