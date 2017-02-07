Keppel Delivers FPSO for Brazil

Keppel Offshore & Marine's shipyard in Brazil, BrasFELS, has delivered P-66, the first of the Replicante series of floating production storage and offloading units, to Tupi BV. Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd , through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel FELS Brasil SA's BrasFELS shipyard, has delivered the FPSO P-66 to Tupi BV , which is represented by Petrobras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.