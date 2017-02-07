Keppel Delivers FPSO for Brazil
Keppel Offshore & Marine's shipyard in Brazil, BrasFELS, has delivered P-66, the first of the Replicante series of floating production storage and offloading units, to Tupi BV. Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd , through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel FELS Brasil SA's BrasFELS shipyard, has delivered the FPSO P-66 to Tupi BV , which is represented by Petrobras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|15 hr
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC