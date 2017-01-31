Jeunesse Secures Naming Rights for Ol...

Jeunesse Secures Naming Rights for Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Read more: Business Wire

The company announced a three-year agreement for the naming rights of the Rio arena which hosted the popular gymnastic events in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. The deal will put the Jeunesse brand in front of the hundreds of thousands of people who will visit the Jeunesse Arena each year.

Chicago, IL

