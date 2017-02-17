Increase in Tuberculosis Cases among Prisoners, Brazil, 2009 - "2014

Paul M. Bourdillon, Crhistinne C.M. Goncalves, Daniele Maria Pelissari, Denise Arakaki-Sanchez, Albert I. Ko, Julio Croda, and Jason R. Andrews During 2009-2014, incarceration rates in Brazil rose 34%, and tuberculosis cases among prisoners rose 28.8%. The proportion of national TB cases that occurred among prisoners increased from 6.2% to 8.4% overall and from 19.3% to 25.6% among men 20-29 years of age.

