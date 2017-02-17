Increase in Tuberculosis Cases among ...

Increase in Tuberculosis Cases among Prisoners, Brazil, 2009 - "2014

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Paul M. Bourdillon, Crhistinne C.M. Goncalves, Daniele Maria Pelissari, Denise Arakaki-Sanchez, Albert I. Ko, Julio Croda, and Jason R. Andrews During 2009-2014, incarceration rates in Brazil rose 34%, and tuberculosis cases among prisoners rose 28.8%. The proportion of national TB cases that occurred among prisoners increased from 6.2% to 8.4% overall and from 19.3% to 25.6% among men 20-29 years of age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 278,974,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC