Huisman's Brazil Arm Delivers Its First Crane

1 hr ago

Huisman said it is about to deliver the first crane built and tested at its production facility in Navegantes, Santa Catarina state, in the south of Brazil. This 50mt Knuckle Boom Crane is the first of an order of two 50mt Knuckle Boom Cranes for DOF/Technip's Skandi Olinda and Skandi Recife which are currently being built at Brazilian shipyard VARD Promar.

Chicago, IL

