Hammers Chase Brazilian Winger
Lurking in the pages of a Sunday paper this morning is the suggestion that West Ham United have joined the raft of clubs, well two others, in the chase for an exciting winger. According to the Daily Mail , scouts have been watching Jonathan Cafu .
