Hammers Chase Brazilian Winger

Hammers Chase Brazilian Winger

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vital Football

Lurking in the pages of a Sunday paper this morning is the suggestion that West Ham United have joined the raft of clubs, well two others, in the chase for an exciting winger. According to the Daily Mail , scouts have been watching Jonathan Cafu .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vital Football.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC