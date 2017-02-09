Gruesome videos, not officials, tell ...

Gruesome videos, not officials, tell of Brazil prison deaths

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Jan. 23, 2017 photo, Maria Jose de Souza reacts as she talks about her husband who died in a massacre inside Alcacuz prison in Natal, Brazil. A surviving inmate posted cellphone video of the carnage on WhatsApp, and Souza recognized a tattoo on the body of her beheaded husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC