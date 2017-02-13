Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies in Los Angeles hospital aged 76
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital aged 76 just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/music-news/grammywinning-jazz-singer-al-jarreau-dies-in-los-angeles-hospital-aged-76-35444805.html Al Jarreau performs on stage at the Vienna State Opera House as part of the annual Vienna Jazz FestivalIN Vienna, Austria on July 5, 2007.
