Ghost hunters claim 'prisoner's SOUL' caught floating...
Creepy CCTV captures the apparition drift up from the ground and into the jail where lags have been hanged in the past. Stunned staff at Campo Grande prison in Brazil raised the security alarm after mistaking the spirit for a prisoner trying to escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC