General Motors plans two-week furlough at Brazil plant: union
General Motors Co is planning a two-week furlough for about 2,200 workers at a Brazilian plant, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to signs that a four-year crisis in the country's auto industry is stretching into 2017. A General Motors vehicle factory is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos near Sao Paulo, February 23, 2015.
