Former Rio governor charged with mone...

Former Rio governor charged with money laundering

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 15 - A Brazilian court has accepted a formal charge of 184 accounts of money laundering against former Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral. Cabral has been in prison since November 2016 when he was arrested for another accusation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,887,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC