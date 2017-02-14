Former Rio governor charged with money laundering
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 15 - A Brazilian court has accepted a formal charge of 184 accounts of money laundering against former Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral. Cabral has been in prison since November 2016 when he was arrested for another accusation.
