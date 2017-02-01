FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, an inmates displays a...

In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, an inmates displays a makeshift knife moments after police left the prison in the Alcacuz prison in Nisia Floresta, near Natal, Brazil. Military police entered the prison in northeastern Brazil, where a temporary wall separating two rival gangs is being built, after a week of chaos and fighting between rival gangs that left dozens of inmates dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.