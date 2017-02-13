Fan shot dead in Brazil football violence
A man was shot dead and seven others were injured in Rio de de Janeiro during a fight between rival football fans on Sunday. Diego Silva dos Santos, 28, was gunned down outside Rio's Olympic Stadium when fans clashed before the local derby between Flamengo and Botafogo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Fri
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC