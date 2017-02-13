Fan shot dead in Brazil football viol...

Fan shot dead in Brazil football violence

A man was shot dead and seven others were injured in Rio de de Janeiro during a fight between rival football fans on Sunday. Diego Silva dos Santos, 28, was gunned down outside Rio's Olympic Stadium when fans clashed before the local derby between Flamengo and Botafogo.

