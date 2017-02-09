Exhaustion forces singer Al Jarreau to retire from touring
27, 2015, file photo, Al Jarreau performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Jarreau announced on his website Feb. 7, 2017, that he has been forced to retire from touring due ... A statement on his website says Jarreau is hospitalized in Los Angeles and is "improving slowly."
