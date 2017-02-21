Even at anything-goes Carnival, these lyrics raise eyebrows
In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a couple dances during the "If you don't give me....then you lend me" Carnival street party on Ipanema beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The typical view of Carnival in Brazil is anything goes, with no headdress too big, no outfit too small, no song too ribald, but this year some organizers of the world's best known party are drawing the line at lyrics that are sexist, homophobic or racist.
