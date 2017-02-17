Escaping to BAozios, the Elite Beach Destination of Rio de Janeiro
If the city crowds of Rio de Janeiro ever get too busy, there is an escape just over 100 miles north on the beach-blessed peninsula of ArmaA A o dos BAozios, better known simply as BAozios. Wealthy Cariocas have long made the beach town a favorite destination, but it suits all budgets with a range of accommodations and activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC