Escaping to BAozios, the Elite Beach Destination of Rio de Janeiro

15 hrs ago

If the city crowds of Rio de Janeiro ever get too busy, there is an escape just over 100 miles north on the beach-blessed peninsula of ArmaA A o dos BAozios, better known simply as BAozios. Wealthy Cariocas have long made the beach town a favorite destination, but it suits all budgets with a range of accommodations and activities.

Chicago, IL

