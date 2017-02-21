Emergency Alert Due to Yellow Fever Issued for 64 Cities in Brazil
The federal government of Brazil has issued emergency situations for 63 cities in Minas Gerais and one in Espirito Santo due to the outbreak of yellow fever. Since the beginning of the year authorities have confirmed 44 people died of the disease and over seventy other suspected deaths are being investigated.
