Editorial: Falling Back in 2017 with Daylight Savings Time in Brazil

At midnight on Saturday evening most of Brazil changed their clocks back to observe the end of Daylight Savings Time . Only ten of Brazil's 26 states go through this process twice a year, as Equatorial Brazil does not observe DST.

