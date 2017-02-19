Dogs on parade in Brazil

Dogs on parade in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

A dog participates in the Rio Dog Carnival, known as the Blocao during pre-carnival celebrations at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Dogs on parade in Brazil A dog participates in the Rio Dog Carnival, known as the Blocao during pre-carnival celebrations at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC