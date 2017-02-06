Debate on the ethics of fur to take p...

Debate on the ethics of fur to take place at Oxford

Leading academics from around the world will debate the ethics of the international fur trade at a Summer School at St Stephen's House, Oxford, from 23-26 July, 2017. Philosophers, theologians, and ethicists will be among academics from more than 12 countries, including the US, India, Croatia, China, Brazil, Spain, Austria, Canada, Ireland, Estonia, Finland and Italy.

Chicago, IL

