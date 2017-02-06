Debate on the ethics of fur to take place at Oxford

Leading academics from around the world will debate the ethics of the international fur trade at a Summer School at St Stephen's House, Oxford, from 23-26 July, 2017. Philosophers, theologians, and ethicists will be among academics from more than 12 countries, including the US, India, Croatia, China, Brazil, Spain, Austria, Canada, Ireland, Estonia, Finland and Italy.

