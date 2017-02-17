Chinese market becomes stabilizer for foreign trade in Latin America
The volume of trade between China and Latin America totaled $216.6 billion in 2016, and Latin America's exports to China remained generally stable. The Chinese market is working as an essential "stabilizer" for foreign trade in Latin America, and China will be an important trade partner for Latin America in the future, according to a UN official.
