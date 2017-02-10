Chaos and despair in Brazil's prisons

Chaos and despair in Brazil's prisons

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Le Monde diplomatique

The hammocks are strung from the steel reinforcement of the walls, putting a strain on the building's structure. There's no space for the 54 prisoners in this cell to sleep on the floor, so they have adopted a solution common in many Brazilian prisons, where overcrowding is worse than it has ever been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Le Monde diplomatique.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC