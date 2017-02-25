Carnival in Brazil: Who competes and how are parades judged

Revelers of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school perform during the first night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil early on February 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDANELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images A float of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school parades during the first night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil early on February 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.