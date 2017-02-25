Carnival in Brazil: Who competes and ...

Carnival in Brazil: Who competes and how are parades judged

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Revelers of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school perform during the first night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil early on February 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDANELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images A float of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school parades during the first night of carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil early on February 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 9 hr They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,160,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC