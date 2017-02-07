Business bets on Brazil economic rally

When Hanno Kirner, executive director of strategy at Jaguar Land Rover , visited São Paulo for the city's recent motor show, he brushed aside concerns about the Brazilian economy. Even though Latin America's biggest country is suffering from its worst recession in more than a century, leading to a 20 per cent fall in car sales across the industry last year, the luxury carmaker is ramping up a new £240m factory it opened in Rio de Janeiro state last year. "[Brazil] is a strong economy and once it shakes off its troubles it will go back to having an economic rally again," Mr Kirner said. "It has got resources, it has got a young dynamic population.

