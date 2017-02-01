Brazil's Temer lifts infrastructure a...

Brazil's Temer lifts infrastructure aide to ministry post

Brazilian President Michel Temer elevated his infrastructure investment secretary to a ministry-level position on Thursday, granting a degree of legal protection to a trusted confidant implicated in a sweeping corruption investigation. Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer listens to Moreira Franco during a meeting with members of the Party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement in Brasilia May 7, 2015.

