Brazil's Temer accused of - PRESS censorship'
Brazil President Michel Temer is facing accusations of attempted press censorship, after two of the country's most popular newspapers were ordered to remove reports from their websites this week by judicial order. The newspapers of record O Globo and Folha de S. Paulo were told to remove articles published on February 10 that concerned Temer's wife, Marcela Tedeschi Temer, or face a fine of up to US$15,000 a day.
