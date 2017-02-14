Brazil's Temer accused of censorship ...

Brazil's Temer accused of censorship after forcing papers to delete articles

Brazilian President Michel Temer is embroiled in a fast-moving press censorship case after he obtained a court order forcing the country's two largest newspapers to delete reporting on the hacking of his wife's cellphone. Last May, Brazilians learned that a hacker in Sao Paulo named Silvonei de Jesus Souza was on trial for breaking into the phone of First Lady Marcela Temer.

