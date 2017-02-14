Brazil's President Temer Authorizes A...

Brazil's President Temer Authorizes Armed Forces in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian President Michel Temer authorized the use of the Armed Forces in Rio de Janeiro to assist police in patrolling the streets due to the mobilization of families of military police officers who have blocked off some of the battalion entrances, not allowing officers to leave or enter. Protest by families of military officers outside one of Rio de Janeiro's battalion buildings, photo by Tomaz Silva/AgAancia Brasil.

Chicago, IL

