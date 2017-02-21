Brazil's indigenous leaders push for Amazon land rights as Carnival kicks off

B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties. Artists from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school, one of Rio's traditional dance academies, invited indigenous leaders to Rio because their theme for this year's float parade is "Xingu: The Clamor that Comes from the Forest".

