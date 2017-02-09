Brazil's former richest man Batista faces corruption charges
Feb 10 Federal prosecutors on Friday leveled corruption charges against Eike Batista, Brazil's one-time richest man, along with a ex-Rio de Janeiro governor who allegedly took millions in bribes from the former billionaire, one of his nation's most boisterous backers amid a now busted commodities boom. Seven others were also charged for helping facilitate the alleged graft, and hiding the money by creating offshore shell firms for Batista, 60, who five years ago had a net worth exceeding $30 billion and was considered one of the world's 10 richest people.
