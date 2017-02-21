Brazil's Carnival kicks off with para...

Brazil's Carnival kicks off with parades and street parties

A patient from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute wears an octopus costume during the institute's carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, ... RIO DE JANEIRO - Revelers all over Brazil are gearing up for parades, balls and street parties on the first of five official days of Carnival celebrations. The world famous party in Rio de Janeiro is kicking off Friday afternoon with several street parties expected to draw tens of thousands.

