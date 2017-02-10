Brazil's bribery scandal widens to mo...

Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Latin America and beyond

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Lima: In late December, Brazil's largest construction company pleaded guilty in a US federal court to having paid $US788 million in bribes to government officials throughout Latin America to secure public works contracts. Less than two months later, the scandal has spurred investigations in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, Guatemala and Ecuador.

