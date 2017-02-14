Brazil's Armed Forces to police Rio amid security crisis
" Brazil's army will deploy soldiers in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area until Feb. 22, one week before Carnaval ends. Temer only partly agreed with Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao's request to have troops police the entire state until March 5. The soldiers will help amid police officers' strike threats and riots led by anarchists during state legislature votes on austerity measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC