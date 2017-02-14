Brazil's Armed Forces to police Rio amid security crisis

" Brazil's army will deploy soldiers in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area until Feb. 22, one week before Carnaval ends. Temer only partly agreed with Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao's request to have troops police the entire state until March 5. The soldiers will help amid police officers' strike threats and riots led by anarchists during state legislature votes on austerity measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.