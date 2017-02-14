Brazil's Armed Forces to police Rio a...

Brazil's Armed Forces to police Rio amid security crisis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Brazil's army will deploy soldiers in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area until Feb. 22, one week before Carnaval ends. Temer only partly agreed with Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao's request to have troops police the entire state until March 5. The soldiers will help amid police officers' strike threats and riots led by anarchists during state legislature votes on austerity measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC