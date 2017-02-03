Brazilian press justified illegal sla...

Brazilian press justified illegal slavery for years

Press and Slavery : Trade and Slave Politics in the Empire of Brazil , which was published with the support of the So Paulo Research Foundation , challenges the traditional point of view about the impact of legislation to end the slave trade in Brazil. It argues that the law, signed on November 7th, 1831, was passed to quell international pressure, especially from England, but it changed little about the country's attitudes.

