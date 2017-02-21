Brazilian judge grants goalkeeper right to remain at liberty
" A former Brazilian goalkeeper jailed for the killing of one of his girlfriends and the kidnapping of her son has been granted the right to remain at liberty until his last appeal is considered. Bruno Fernandes de Souza was sentenced in 2013 to 22 years in prison after he confessed he had ordered a friend to murder Eliza Samudio and conceal her body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC