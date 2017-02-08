Brazilian governor wants more army tr...

Brazilian governor wants more army troops to quell violence

Youths with T-shirts covering their faces gesture next to a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops patrolled the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.

