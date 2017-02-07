Brazilian dairy company Itambe expand...

Brazilian dairy company Itambe expands its milkshake packaging line

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BeverageDaily

The CFA 712 machine will be installed at the firm's ParA de Minas factory in Minas Gerais for aseptically filling combiblocSmall and combifitSmall cartons. " The decision to bring in a fourth SIG filling machine reaffirms our partnership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio 19 hr Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Mon Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC