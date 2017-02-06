Brazilian city's murder rate up 650% after police strike
Slaughter on the streets: Brazilian city sees its murder rate go up 650% after police go on strike, with 52 murders in just THREE DAYS across lawless region A Brazilian city's murder rate has soared by 650 per cent with 52 homicides in just three days after police officers went on strike. Military troops had to be deployed in the state of Espirito Santo after looting, rape and murders broke out on Saturday amid the industrial action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|1 hr
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC