Brazilian city's murder rate up 650% after police strike

Slaughter on the streets: Brazilian city sees its murder rate go up 650% after police go on strike, with 52 murders in just THREE DAYS across lawless region A Brazilian city's murder rate has soared by 650 per cent with 52 homicides in just three days after police officers went on strike. Military troops had to be deployed in the state of Espirito Santo after looting, rape and murders broke out on Saturday amid the industrial action.

