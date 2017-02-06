Brazilian city of Vitoria hit by police strike
Two hundred federal officers in Brazil are being deployed to the city of Vitoria, in the eastern state of Espirito Santo, where police went on strike on Saturday over pay. Relatives of the striking officers have been demonstrating in front of police stations as the officers themselves are barred from protesting.
