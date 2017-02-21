Brazilian Cities Cancelling Carnival Due to Security Reasons
At least 28 cities in the state of Espirito Santo are cancelling their Carnival festivities with officials claiming a lack of police protection for partygoers. State residents have faced looting and violence for the past 18 days due to the absence of patrolling by military police officers.
