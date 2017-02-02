Brazil to escape recession in first q...

Brazil to escape recession in first quarter of 2017, says minister

Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that his country is returning to a path of growth and will manage to escape recession in the first quarter of 2017. The Brazilian economy has faced a recession over the last two years.

Chicago, IL

