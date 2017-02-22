Brazil Suspends Coffee Imports Amid Opposition From Farmers
Brazil's government temporarily suspended a move to import coffee amid a battle between farmers and the country's instant-coffee industry. President Michel Temer made the decision late Tuesday after Government Secretariat Minister Antonio Imbassahy met with congressmen and farmers from coffee-producing states in Brasilia, according to a statement posted on the secretariat's According to the statement, the president decided to reassess the matter after lawmakers presented data showing Brazilian robusta coffee supplies are sufficient for domestic needs and said that imports would harm farmers.
